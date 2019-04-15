Head to Head Review: Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) and Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Riverview Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 27.05% 13.19% 1.40% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $55.96 million 3.05 $10.24 million $0.53 14.26 Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 4.14 $1.19 million N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Vancouver, and Longview, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

