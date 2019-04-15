Head to Head Review: Liberty Tax (TAXA) vs. Liberty Tax (TAX)

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) and Liberty Tax (NASDAQ:TAX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Liberty Tax alerts:

This table compares Liberty Tax and Liberty Tax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $174.87 million 0.79 $130,000.00 $0.64 15.30 Liberty Tax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Tax has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Tax.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Liberty Tax and Liberty Tax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Tax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax and Liberty Tax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax -5.11% -9.36% -4.30% Liberty Tax N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Liberty Tax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Liberty Tax shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Liberty Tax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Liberty Tax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Liberty Tax pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Liberty Tax pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Liberty Tax pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Liberty Tax beats Liberty Tax on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. Its customers include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund-based loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. Its customers include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services. Liberty Tax, Inc. offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.