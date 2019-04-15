Head-To-Head Contrast: Establishment Labs (ESTA) vs. Its Rivals

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ: ESTA) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Establishment Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Establishment Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -34.47% -90.07% -35.01% Establishment Labs Competitors -132.11% -34.94% -20.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $61.21 million -$21.10 million -19.65 Establishment Labs Competitors $1.38 billion $141.70 million 18.89

Establishment Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Establishment Labs and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 0 3 0 3.00 Establishment Labs Competitors 227 914 1572 81 2.54

Establishment Labs presently has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 66.59%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Establishment Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Establishment Labs competitors beat Establishment Labs on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

