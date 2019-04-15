Head to Head Contrast: Aftermaster (AFTM) versus Digital Ally (DGLY)

Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Aftermaster has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aftermaster and Digital Ally’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aftermaster $1.64 million 1.88 -$4.25 million N/A N/A Digital Ally $11.29 million 4.31 -$15.55 million ($1.93) -2.26

Aftermaster has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Ally.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aftermaster and Digital Ally, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digital Ally has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.42%. Given Digital Ally’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Aftermaster.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Aftermaster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aftermaster and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aftermaster -285.33% N/A -903.11% Digital Ally -137.66% -3,406.82% -103.50%

Summary

Digital Ally beats Aftermaster on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aftermaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

