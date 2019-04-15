Head to Head Analysis: Surface Oncology (SURF) versus Gamida Cell (GMDA)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Surface Oncology and Gamida Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $59.42 million 1.92 -$6.60 million ($0.33) -12.42 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$52.93 million ($10.53) -0.79

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Surface Oncology and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 436.59%. Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 131.78%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Gamida Cell.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -11.10% -8.52% -3.91% Gamida Cell N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Surface Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in a patients with high-risk blood cancers, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

