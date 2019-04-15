Head-To-Head Analysis: Genie Energy (GNE) and Its Rivals

Genie Energy (NYSE: GNE) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Genie Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Genie Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Genie Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Genie Energy has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genie Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.24, meaning that their average share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genie Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 8.13% 41.33% 18.64% Genie Energy Competitors 4.78% 11.17% 3.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genie Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $280.31 million $22.78 million 9.19 Genie Energy Competitors $9.20 billion $447.87 million 16.82

Genie Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy. Genie Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genie Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Genie Energy Competitors 326 1551 1134 9 2.27

As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential downside of 4.13%. Given Genie Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genie Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Genie Energy pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 62.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Genie Energy is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Genie Energy rivals beat Genie Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services. The company also holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

