HBO Appears beyond’Game of Thrones,” maybe back to a prequel

An exultant victor has ascended to the Iron Throne and Whenever the last fall — or gallon of blood would be shed, viewers could be divided over the way the fantasy saga of HBO ended but they’ll be connected in deprivation.

“What can you do without’Game of Thrones?'” Is going to be the lament discovered following the May 19 finale, ” said media analyst Larry Gerbrandtsaid The issue is even more crucial to this pay-cable station, which jumped on dragon’s wings with its hugely popular, eight-season version of George R.R. Martin’s novels.

Keeping subscribers on board means over another hit, one as internationally dazzling as”Game of Thrones” was. But it’s the place HBO can start to safeguard standing and its brand, observers sayan energy compounded by the expectations of the corporate owner of the channel as well as an arena because 2016, AT&T and both demanded.

But”more than ever, it is really hard to find a hit show and to break through in this market.”

Place to begin shooting at a pilot in June, it is among many potential”Thrones” spinoffs being contemplated, together with talks at HBO about”just how many is too many,” said programming primary Casey Bloys.

“We’ve got high hopes” for the pilot,” he said. “But I would like to be obvious, nobody is going into this thinking that we are likely to do a prequel and all a sudden everybody who automatically watched’Game of Thrones’ is going to watch this. We’re not trying to do the same show again.”

That begs the question of what more HBO has to offer, he explained. During a period in which”Game of Thrones” was off the air for scheduling reasons, string such as”Westworld,””Sharp Objects” and”Barry” proved powerful draws, Bloys said.

“I am not going to argue that we will not overlook’Game of Thrones.’ It’s been a wonderful show for us, but life does go on,” he explained. He points into a deep seat of returnees, such as Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon’s”Big Little Lies,” and newcomers including the picture novel-based”Watchmen” out of”Lost” producer Damon Lindelof. One marquee series that is also in its final season: the much-admired humor”Veep,” by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

HBO, which launched in 1972 and whose cachet has justified the boastful slogan,”It is not TV. It is HBO,” has attained this crossroads before. At the turn of the century, pop-culture senses”The Sopranos” and”Sex and the City” boosted the station subscribers and visibility and made it a serious player for prestige awards — such as cable’s inaugural Emmys for best drama and comedy collection. Following the shows wrapped, the station moved nimbly with audience-pleasers such as”Six Feet Under” and”Actual Blood.”

But that was then, and this is actually the time of streaming — or, in shorthand, Netflix, along with an increasing host of others including Amazon and Hulu — along with a shoulder-bumping hurry for celebrities and showmakers to churn out more and fare for sockets already awash in programming.

When AT&T purchased its parent company, Time 26, HBO more a singular alternate to broadcast networks , also got company ownership.

With AT&T’s resources, HBO has awakened production and also will see a 50 percent gain in the number of original app hours this year, Bloys said, asserting that volume doesn’t preclude high quality:”There is nothing at all 2019 that we’re putting in the air because we are attempting to hit an hour count. … We haven’t lowered any of our criteria to achieve a specific degree of programming” and there’s no pressure to do otherwise from WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey, he said.

Subscribers ultimately will choose whether they think the shows are what they need. But expanding the pipeline is unavoidable, said Tuna Amobi.

“It’s a very distinct competitive landscape for HBO than it had been when they launched’Game of Thrones,’ and they recognize that. That is why you visit them ratcheting up their investments into their programming,” Amobi stated. Also key is make whole use of its material and HBO platform is incorporated with WarnerMedia loading offerings that were projected to achieve the widest audience possible, he added.

HBO”cannot rely on the previous ways of doing things and expect that being a premium channel will bail you out,” he said.

“Game of Thrones,” which debuted in 2011, has thrived despite the confounding number of small-screen options. From its first-season average yearly tally of 9.3 million cumulative crowds, the series climbed to some seventh-season high in 32.8 million over all HBO platforms, including the station itself and streaming providers HBO Go and HBO Currently and over a span extending 30 days beyond the season’s end.

It benefited from the dedicated following for Martin’s”A Song of Fire and Ice” clutch of books. It was and richly made, filmed in 10 states including Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Morocco, Iceland and Canada. Its cast became household names, as the play unfolded and the feminine characters which grew in strength and stature are routinely namechecked as a member of their female-empowerment zeitgeist.

“Game of Thrones” could boast of its Emmy dominance as well, using 47 trophies to date including three best play series awards. Last year, it refused a second successive triumph into a worthy competitor, Hulu’s”The Handmaid’s Tale,” however HBO itself lost valuable Emmy bragging rights: It was surpassed in total nominations for the first time in 17 years and by comparative newcomer Netflix, and the streamer tied HBO in wins.

Many viewers still enjoy so-called”curated” TV delivered to them, instead of hunting online through dozens or hundreds of offerings, he explained. There’s also the power of understanding on the job.

“If there is a brand which communicates strictly on name, it is probably HBO,” he explained.

Lynn Elber can be reached at [email protected] and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber.