Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Haynes International worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAYN. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 5.98. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $424.80 million, a P/E ratio of -484.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.63 million. Haynes International had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

