Hayden Royal LLC Purchases Shares of 14,576 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $43.73 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

