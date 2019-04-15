Havens Advisors LLC Buys 38,600 Shares of USG Co. (USG)

Havens Advisors LLC grew its stake in USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 140.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. USG accounts for approximately 2.8% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in USG were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in USG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in USG by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,272 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in USG by 4,166.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 416,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in USG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in USG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered USG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. USG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

USG opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.67. USG Co. has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.50 million. USG had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts predict that USG Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USG news, VP Jeanette A. Press sold 3,500 shares of USG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,009.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls and ceilings of residential, nonresidential, and institutional buildings; and agricultural and industrial customers.

