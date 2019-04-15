Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Gerresheimer (GXI)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.06 ($80.31).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €69.10 ($80.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a fifty-two week high of €80.25 ($93.31).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.