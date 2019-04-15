Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 344,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,487,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,526,000 after buying an additional 786,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

