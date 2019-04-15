Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hamilton Lane from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

HLNE opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 66.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 92.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,739,000 after buying an additional 163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 65.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

