GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.60.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

NASDAQ GWPH traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.28. 20,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $182.23.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,765.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 22,620 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,895,496 shares of company stock worth $27,538,565. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,424,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,339,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,150,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,475,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,685,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

