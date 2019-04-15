Gulfport Energy Co. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPOR. TheStreet raised Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of GPOR opened at $7.74 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $415.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. Gulfport Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 392,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 327,650 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David M. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,516.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.