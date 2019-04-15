Guess? (GES) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.21. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.15 million. Guess? had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Guess? by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

