Guardant Health Inc (GH) Receives $79.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank bought 2,033,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $19,994,121.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $77.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a PE ratio of -27.69. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $106.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

