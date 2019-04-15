GrowMax Resources (GRO) Stock Price Down 10%

GrowMax Resources Corp (CVE:GRO) shares fell 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 325,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 107,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

GrowMax Resources Corp. focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral concessions in Peru. It owns a 100% interest in the Bayovar property covering an area of 227,000 gross acres located in the Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru.

