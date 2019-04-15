Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock opened at $70.49 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.