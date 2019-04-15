Gridsum Holding Inc – (GSUM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 647,772 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 927,308 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,873 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of Gridsum stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Gridsum has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gridsum stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 508,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 2.02% of Gridsum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

