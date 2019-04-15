Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $51.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $780.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Great Southern Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, insider William E. Barclay sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $34,999.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,191.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total value of $233,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,651.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,988 shares of company stock worth $548,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

