Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,308,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,075,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,465,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,209,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,764,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,515 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $183,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of GPK opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

