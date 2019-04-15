Graphic Packaging Holding Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 3.67%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 15,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $4,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,525,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,079,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,378,000 after purchasing an additional 376,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,075,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,963 shares in the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

