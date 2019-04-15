Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Position Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,951 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $592,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $4,716,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,029,420.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,700. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $117.73 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $90.67 and a one year high of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $177.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

