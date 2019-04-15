GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $4,476,376,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 42.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,442,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $56,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,789,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,688. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 45.06% and a negative return on equity of 100.98%. GrafTech International’s revenue was up 176.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

