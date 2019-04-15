Gradient Investments LLC Sells 596 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 36,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Canion bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,279.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 455,531 shares of company stock worth $1,680,902 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gradient Investments LLC Sells 596 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/gradient-investments-llc-sells-596-shares-of-invesco-ltd-ivz.html.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.