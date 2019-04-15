Gradient Investments LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,954,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,655,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,842,000 after purchasing an additional 757,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,112,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,880,000 after purchasing an additional 179,832 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,433 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,162,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $59.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2257 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

