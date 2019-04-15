Goodomy (GOOD) Reaches Market Cap of $275,883.00

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Goodomy has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Goodomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Goodomy has a total market capitalization of $275,883.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00026582 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004780 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013595 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00150560 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00009246 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000384 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001477 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Goodomy Token Profile

GOOD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2014. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,508,777 tokens. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goodomy is goodomy.com

Goodomy Token Trading

Goodomy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goodomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goodomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

