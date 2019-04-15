Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kering (KER)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a target price on the stock.

KER has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €490.00 ($569.77) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €510.00 ($593.02) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €500.00 ($581.40) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €533.33 ($620.16).

Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

