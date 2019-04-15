Goldman Sachs Group Lowers GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.