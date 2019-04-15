Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Lifted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,185. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $262.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $247.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.08.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

