Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GS traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.91. 6,481,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,994. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $262.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $247.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.08.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/goldman-sachs-group-gs-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-82-eps.html.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.