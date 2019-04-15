Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (KGX) a €42.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.50 ($71.51).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €58.86 ($68.44) on Friday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

