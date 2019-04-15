Goldcorp Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (G)

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goldcorp in a report issued on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for Goldcorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark cut Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Goldcorp from C$13.84 to C$14.76 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Goldcorp from C$21.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of G stock opened at C$15.47 on Monday. Goldcorp has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion and a PE ratio of -3.24.

In other Goldcorp news, Senior Officer Anna Maria Tudela sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$40,520.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$333,519.23. Also, Director Kenneth Frank Williamson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.15, for a total value of C$83,341.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,861 shares in the company, valued at C$1,149,521.73. Insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $405,045 over the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently -2.30%.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

