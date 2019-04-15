GlycoMimetics’ (GLYC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We base our $23 price target on probability-adjusted forecasts for uproleselan in AML as well as rivipansel in SCD VOC. We use the net present value of our revenue forecast through 2027, apply a 60% POS for AML and a 70% POS for SCD 4x price/sales multiple for AML, and estimated 2019 year-end net cash of $3.11 per share, to arrive at our price target. Our P/S multiple of 4x is inline with GlycoMimetics’ peers that range between 2-5x.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

GLYC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GlycoMimetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

GLYC opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.76. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

