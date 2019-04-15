Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Raised by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.5% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-stake-raised-by-augustine-asset-management-inc.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.