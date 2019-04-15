Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 150,253 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of ACCO Brands worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.42 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

