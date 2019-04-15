Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Rudolph Technologies worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $724.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

