Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Seaboard Corp (SEB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Seaboard worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Seaboard by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,397.71 on Monday. Seaboard Corp has a 52 week low of $3,434.71 and a 52 week high of $4,489.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $26.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

