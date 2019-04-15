General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,260,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,260,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,178 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 62,412,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,087,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,439 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,701.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,064,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,986 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other General Motors news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,521 shares of company stock worth $4,337,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

