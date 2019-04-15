General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in General Electric by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

