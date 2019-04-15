Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 826 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG opened at $185.52 on Monday. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.78 and a one year high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

