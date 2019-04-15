Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in DexCom by 458.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,436,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.53.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $117.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $71.53 and a one year high of $156.16. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.93 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total value of $57,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $150,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,934.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,048 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

