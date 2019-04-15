Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 766,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,677,000 after purchasing an additional 133,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 920.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $7,620,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $1,955,265.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $350,570.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,871.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,815 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.18.

S&P Global stock opened at $214.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

