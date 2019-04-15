Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 457,781 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 75,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 42.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 394,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Micron Technology by 144.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in Micron Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $834,358.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/gateway-investment-advisers-llc-has-1-94-million-stake-in-micron-technology-inc-mu.html.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.