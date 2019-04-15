Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in UGI Corp (UGI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 80.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UGI by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,084,000 after acquiring an additional 122,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.31). UGI had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

