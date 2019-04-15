Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 270 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Molina Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.42.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $27,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $129.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 3.74%. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

