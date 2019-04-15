Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

GLPI opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $1,619,349.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 106.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 186,538 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 693,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $24,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

