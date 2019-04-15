Game Stars (GST) Trading 41.9% Higher This Week

Game Stars (CURRENCY:GST) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Game Stars has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. Game Stars has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $867,575.00 worth of Game Stars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game Stars token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.03232680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.01 or 0.05806229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.01580704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.01286630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00123169 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.01333047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00324595 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Game Stars Profile

Game Stars is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the GOST_R_3410_2012 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Game Stars’ total supply is 264,551,125 tokens. Game Stars’ official Twitter account is @i2porignal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Game Stars’ official message board is medium.com/@gamestars . The official website for Game Stars is gamestars.io

Buying and Selling Game Stars

Game Stars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game Stars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

