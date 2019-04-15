‘Game of Thrones’ season Introduction breaks HBO rating records

The very first episode of the final season of”Game of Thrones” is a record-breaker for the series and HBO.

The cover channel stated that the 17.4 million viewers who watched Sunday’s incident on TV or online signify a season-opening high for the fantasy saga.

HBO Now also posted its main streaming ever, the channel said Monday.

The episode slipped the 16.1 million that saw the seventh-season premiere and the 16.9 million who watched that season’s finale.

Reflecting rising audience fondness for loading, HBO saw in viewing roughly a 50 percent growth in comparison to last season’s finale. Compared to this premiere, the audience that was flowing doubled.